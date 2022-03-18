Former Sen. Doug Jones said President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, has completed 44 meetings with senators in both parties, including every member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who will review her credentials in confirmation hearings that begin Monday.

“These have been engaging and respectful discussions that showcase her extraordinary qualifications, experience, intellect, and character,” tweeted Mr. Jones, of Alabama, in an update on the process late Thursday.

Mr. Biden tapped Mr. Jones, a Democrat who served in the Senate from 2018 to 2021, to serve as a formal guide, or “sherpa,” for Judge Jackson through the confirmation process.

Judge Jackson would replace Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who is retiring, if she is confirmed by the politically divided Senate.

Justice Breyer is considered a liberal justice so her confirmation would not tilt the ideological balance of the court.

Senate Republicans have questioned whether Judge Jackson has been too soft on crime as a judge, but Mr. Jones said the nominee has impressed senators.

“As senators on both sides of the aisle have underlined publicly, she brings unquestionable credentials to the table, and it’s been a pleasure to hear her articulate her approach to cases which, like retired conservative judges have observed, is rooted solely in facts and the law; emphasizing judicial restraint and judges ‘staying in their lane’ — not legislating from the bench, but bringing a neutral and independent perspective to each case, upholding our Constitution, and ruling on the merits,” Mr. Jones tweeted.

He said Judge Jackson has enjoyed getting to know senators and “looks forward to speaking with more after her confirmation hearing.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.