Ukraine’s Prosecutor General on Saturday accused Russia of abducting a Ukrainian journalist covering the conflict in the country’s southeast.

The Prosecutor General’s office alleged in a Facebook post that Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, and the Russian military abducted the reporter on Tuesday in the occupied port city of Berdyansk in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

Officials did not identify the journalist, who they said worked for Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske but said a criminal investigation is underway. The reporter’s current whereabouts are unknown, according to the post.

Hromadske announced on Twitter Friday that it had lost contact with reporter Victoria Roshchyna last week, and said that it had learned from witnesses that she had “was detained by the Russian FSB” on about March 15.

“Currently we do not know where she is,” the outlet tweeted.

Russian officials have not yet commented on the allegations.

