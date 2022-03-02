Several of the world’s most prominent musical acts are canceling shows in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Green Day was scheduled to play in Moscow in May, but the punk rock band announced Sunday on Instagram that they are canceling.

“We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s so much bigger than that,” Green Day’s posted statement reads. “But we also know that rock and roll is forever, and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds (are) available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.”

Indie-pop trio AJR are canceling their show in Moscow, which was scheduled for October. Their announcement included some advice on verifying information shared online.

We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling our upcoming show in Russia. Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country’s unprovoked and criminal behavior. Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info.

— AJR (@AJRBrothers) February 25, 2022

Other notable artists canceling performances include Louis Tomlinson, Eric Clapton, The Killers, Imagine Dragons and Franz Ferdinand.

