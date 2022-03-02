President Biden’s tough talk this week for Russia and words of comfort for Ukraine didn’t extend to tens of thousands of Ukrainian citizens already here in the U.S., who fear having to return to their war-torn home country.

Bipartisan pressure is building on Mr. Biden to grant new humanitarian protections to those Ukrainians, giving them the ability to remain and work here legally even if their visas run out or they’re here illegally now.

“I think it’s kind of tragic that folks are literally being shelled in our living room every evening, and we have an opportunity to provide at least a modicum of security and safety to Ukrainians already here — and we don’t,” said Emilio Gonzalez, who ran Homeland Security’s citizenship agency in the George W. Bush administration.

He partnered with Leon Rodriguez, who ran the citizenship agency under President Barack Obama, on a letter this week urging Mr. Biden to grant Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a “classic example” of why TPS exists.

Created by Congress in 1990, TPS can be granted to countries strained by natural disasters, pandemics, political upheaval or war. The goal is to give citizens a short-term safe haven and give the countries a bit of breathing space to recover without having to deal with an influx of citizens rushing home and straining services.

Under TPS, migrants get legal status for up to 18 months, can legally hold jobs to support themselves and gain access to some taxpayer benefits.

It applies to people here legally and illegally, though in the case of the 30,000 or so Ukrainians estimated to be eligible, most of them are probably here with a legal status such as a student visa or temporary work visa.

TPS is usually designated by the Department of Homeland Security, though Congress can approve a designation — and that’s something Rep. Mike Quigley, co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, says he’s working on.

The caucus is also circulating a letter that would urge Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to act without waiting for Congress.

“I am continuing to work with my colleagues to press the administration to take these steps,” Mr. Quigley, Illinois Democrat, said Wednesday.

European leaders are moving even faster. The European Commission on Wednesday published a proposal for a Temporary Protection Directive for Ukrainians, which is similar to America’s TPS.

“Temporary protection is the appropriate instrument in the present situation,” the commission said in its proposal.

In his State of the Union address this week, Mr. Biden touted the unprecedented web of sanctions slapped on Russia and said the Justice Department is creating a task force to target Russian oligarchs. He also celebrated $1 billion in direct assistance the U.S. is sending to Ukraine.

“To our fellow Ukrainian Americans who forge a deep bond that connects our two nations: We stand with you. We stand with you,” the president said.

But he didn’t mention any specific relief for them, and the White House earlier this week deflected questions about TPS.

“That’s a process that’s run by the Department of Homeland Security,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “They evaluate, through an interagency process, both what everybody’s recommendations are and, obviously, the conditions on the ground in Ukraine.”

But the president doesn’t have to rely on Homeland Security for relief. He has a nearly identical power, known as Deferred Enforced Departure, that he can use to protect Ukrainians.

Indeed, Mr. Biden granted deferred departure to Hong Kong residents last summer because of China’s anti-democracy crackdown.

The White House didn’t respond to an inquiry on deferred departure.

Ms. Psaki did say the U.S. will accept “refugees” from Ukraine, but said the White House figures most of them will end up in European countries rather than make their way here.

Some activists have called for a halt in deportations to Ukraine.

That’s not likely to affect many people. From 2018 to 2020, Homeland Security reported ousting between 105 and 125 people a year. The department has yet to release its 2021 report.

As the U.S. searches for other pressure points in the conflict, Mr. Gonzalez said the immigration system offers opportunities not just to help Ukraine but also to punish Russia.

One option would be to revoke temporary visas for Russians here as students or workers. Hockey fans have been wringing their hands over the possibility, fearing it would upend the National Hockey League season, decimating some teams that rely more on Russian players.

Mr. Gonzalez, though, was particularly fond of blocking Russians from America’s investor visa, which offers a path to citizenship for people able to pony up $900,000 or more to fund job-creating projects in the U.S.

Mr. Gonzalez said going after the investor visa, officially known as the EB-5 program, could target people who have prospered under the wing of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Where is that money coming from?” Mr. Gonzalez wondered.

Asked why the Biden administration has resisted TPS, Mr. Gonzalez said he feared the issue is getting wrapped up in immigration politics.

“If you give people TPS, if you so much as broach the subject of TPS, then you open up that whole immigration-border security can of worms. And that’s just the way people operate up there,” he said.

Indeed, TPS is not free of controversy.

Once granted, it has proved difficult to revoke the status for some countries. Honduras and El Salvador have been under TPS for more than two decades, with more than 250,000 people having lived here under what was supposed to be a temporary gesture.

President Donald Trump’s attempts to close out those TPS grants were met with lawsuits, which blocked him from carrying out his plans.

Mr. Trump flexed his own powers late in his administration, granting Deferred Enforced Departure to Venezuelans the day before his term in office ended.

The Biden administration has been more generous with TPS, re-designating Venezuela as a TPS country, renewing status for Syria and Yemen and opening up a new TPS grant for Haitians and Burmese.

That’s not sufficient for immigrant rights activists, who have called for new TPS grants for Central America and, more recently, people from Cameroon.

On Wednesday Homeland Security announced new TPS windows for Sudan and South Sudan.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.