A Capitol Police officer is suspended after being arrested last month for getting into a drunken fight during a congressional delegation trip to Israel.

The officer was not charged by the Israeli National Police but was sent home from the trip immediately by U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger.

The agent, who the agency did not name, is being investigated by the USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

The gender of the officer is also not being revealed by USCP, who said the agent was not charged with a crime and described the incident as a personnel matter.

The officer has been with the agency since April 2018.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and seven Democratic lawmakers traveled to Israel last month while Congress was out of session.

Officers are typically sent to the location of an official trip ahead of time to secure and protect members, especially in a foreign country.

