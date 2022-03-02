The FBI arrested a social media influencer Wednesday after connecting him to several armed robberies in Michigan by identifying his shoes in TikTok videos.

Chozen Terrell-Hannah, 22, was seen on TikTok dancing while wearing white and red Nike sneakers.

Investigators say that they matched the shoes worn by Mr. Terrell-Hannah to four robberies between December and February, Detroit TV station WJBK, Fox-2, reported.

An anonymous tipster directed police to Mr. Terrell-Hannah’s 150,000-follower TikTok account, called ChozenWrld.

Mr. Terrell-Hannah held up a 7-Eleven twice, a smoke shop and a gas station, according to federal authorities.

The FBI said in the criminal complaint that Mr. Terrell-Hannah admitted to the crimes following his arrest, the Detroit News reported.

He will have a federal court hearing in Detroit on charges of affecting interstate commerce and possessing a firearm during a violent crime.

