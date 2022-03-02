DirecTV will drop the Russia-backed television network RT from its lineup, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The satellite TV company said it would immediately cut ties with RT, severely impacting the pro-Putin network’s reach in the U.S.

“In line with our previous agreement with RT America, we are accelerating this year’s contract expiration timeline and will no longer offer their programming effective immediately,” DirecTV said in a statement.

DirecTV is just one of two major television providers in the United States that carries RT, which often offers a pro-Russia spin on news coverage.

TV distributors have been facing increased pressure to drop Russian state media outlets in light of the war in Ukraine.

Dish Network said it was “closely monitoring the situation,” but has not yet officially cut ties with RT.

