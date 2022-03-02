A Texas family is suing to block Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive for the state to probe parents of transgender kids receiving transition care for alleged child abuse.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in state court by the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal, a pro-LGBT legal group, the parents of a 16-year-old transgender girl — all anonymous — said the order runs afoul of state law because the governor overstepped his authority issuing the directive.

The complaint notes that the Legislature had failed to pass such legislation.

Mr. Abbott issued the directive after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton published an opinion last month saying transition care for adolescents could constitute child abuse. The reasoning was that it could lead to sterilization, according to the court filing.

“Parents and families across the state of Texas are fearful that if they follow the recommendations of their medical providers to treat their adolescent children’s suffering from gender dysphoria, they could face investigation, criminal prosecution and the removal of their children from their custody. As a result, parents are scared to remain in Texas,” the lawsuit reads.

Under the directive, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is to receive complaints about families with transgender children suspected of receiving transition care.

Houston-based psychologist Megan Mooney, who provides treatment for gender dysphoria, is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

“Asking licensed medical and mental health professionals to ‘turn in’ parents who are merely trying to give their children needed and evidence-based care would violate patient confidentiality as well as professional ethics,” the complaint reads.

They are asking the judge to issue an injunction halting the governor’s directive from being enforced.

A spokesperson from the Texas attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has received three reports since the governor issued his order, according to The Associated Press.

Texas’ move comes after Arkansas banned gender transition treatments for minors last year. A judge blocked that law from taking effect, but the state is appealing the ruling.

