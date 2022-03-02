A Ukrainian official said Wednesday the embattled government is prepared to meet with Russian officials to discuss ending the war.

Ukraine earlier said there wouldn’t be another round of talks until Russia suspended its bombing operation that has struck apartment buildings and hospitals.

But Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed Wednesday his country was ready to speak with the Kremin.

He told the Associated Press that Russia’s demands haven’t changed.

It wasn’t immediately known where the parties intended to hold the second round of discussions. The previous round was held Monday in the Gomel region of Belarus. It lasted more than five hours and did not produce any significant outcomes.

Russian forces have battered several Ukrainian cities since the hostilities began over what the Kremlin claimed was Ukraine’s attempts to pursue a nuclear arsenal. The country voluntarily gave up its atomic stockpile following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

About 660,000 refugees have fled Ukraine in the past six days and the situation looks set to become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

“All neighboring countries have to date commendably kept their borders open for refugees fleeing Ukraine,” a UN spokesperson said. “We have seen tremendous solidarity and hospitality from the countries receiving refugees, including from the authorities and local communities.”

