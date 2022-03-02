The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot issued subpoenas Wednesday for six people, including a journalist, connected to Trump administration discussions about overturning the 2020 election results in favor of the former president.

“The six individuals we’ve subpoenaed today all have knowledge related to those matters and will help the Select Committee better understand all the various strategies employed to potentially affect the outcome of the election,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, committee chairman.

The subpoenas were issued to conservative attorneys Cleta Mitchell and Kenneth Chesebro, who were both tied to the Trump campaign and attorney Katherine Friess.

Others who were issued subpoenas are Kurt Olsen, an attorney who helped prepare a draft executive order for the Justice Department, Phillip Kline, who helped organize a meeting between Mr. Trump and hundreds of state legislators and Christina Bobb, a correspondent for One America News network.

The panel is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, both of whom are seen as two of the most anti-Trump members of the GOP conference.

