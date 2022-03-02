Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers Wednesday that the central bank will begin raising interest rates later this month in a bid to hold down record-high inflation, and that he supports a hike of a quarter percentage point.

“I’m inclined to propose and support a 25 basis-point rate hike,” Mr. Powell said of the Fed’s upcoming meeting. He also said the central bank also will make “good progress” on a plan to shrink its balance sheet.

If high inflation persists, Mr. Powell said, “We would be prepared to move more aggressively.”

“With inflation well above 2% and a strong labor market, we expect it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at our meeting later this month,” Mr. Powell told the House Financial Services Committee.

Inflation recently reached an annual rate of 7.5%, the highest in about 40 years, raising prices for everything from gasoline to food. The cost of gas is up more than 40% in the past year.

Mr. Powell also cautioned that the financial consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are “highly uncertain” and need to be monitored closely.

The Fed chair said the war creates uncertainty for the central bank’s plans.

“We can’t know how large or persistent those effects will be,” he said. “The conflict is causing tremendous hardship for the Ukrainian people.”

The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark short-term interest rate several times this year, beginning with its March 15-16 meeting.

Democrats and Republicans on the House committee disagreed sharply on the causes of high inflation. Chairwoman Maxine Waters, California Democrat, blamed “supply-chain issues related to the pandemic,” and predicted those problems will increase as U.S. sanctions on Russia take hold.

But Rep. Patrick McHenry, North Carolina Republican, said the current inflation is “due to Democrats’ reckless spending.” He said President Biden’s stalled $1.75 trillion “Build Back Better” legislation would only worsen inflation.

Mr. Biden has been vowing to ease supply-chain problems, but Mr. Powell said in his testimony that “bottlenecks and supply constraints are limiting how quickly production can respond.”

“These supply disruptions have been larger and longer lasting than anticipated, exacerbated by waves of the virus, and price increases are now spreading to a broader range of goods and services,” he said in his prepared testimony.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.