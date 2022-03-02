President Biden said Wednesday he’s open to banning the import of Russian oil and natural gas to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for his attack on Ukraine.

“Nothing is off the table,” when asked about the subject while departing the White House for Wisconsin.

The economic sanctions Mr. Biden has proposed include carveouts for Russian oil, which has angered some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Administration officials have argued that the carveouts are critical because otherwise the sanctions will send prices of gasoline in the U.S. soaring and inflict harm on Russian citizens, not the country’s elites with ties to the Kremlin.

The price of gasoline has already crossed the $4 a gallon threshold at pumps across the country and in some states is nearing $5 per gallon.

