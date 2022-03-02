A poll finds the majority of viewers reacted positively to President Biden’s of the State of the Union address Tuesday night, though far fewer felt ‘very positively’ about the speech.

About 71% of Americans had a positive reaction to the speech, though only 41% reacted “very positively” — the lowest reception in 15 years of a president’s annual address to the nation, according to a CNN poll.

Mr. Biden’s approval rating dropped from last year’s joint address to Congress last April, when viewers had a 78% positive reaction and 51% reacted “very positively.”

Mr. Biden’s numbers were lower than both former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, who got higher positive receptions to their State of the Union speeches in their second year in office.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Obama both received 48% in their “very positive” reception in their State of the Union speeches in 2010 and 2018.

The poll surveyed 544 U.S. adults and had an error margin of plus or minus 5.5 percentage points.

In his speech, Mr. Biden mostly focused on asserting American solidarity with Ukraine as it fights back against a Russian invasion.

On domestic issues, the president highlighted bipartisanship, thanking Republicans who voted for his infrastructure package last year.

Mr. Biden also promised to get inflation under control, advance his social agenda of LGBT inclusion, protect abortion rights and return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.