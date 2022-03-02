Russian President Vladimir Putin’s veiled threats to use his nuclear arsenal if the West comes to Ukraine’s aid in the current fighting highlight a new military doctrine called “escalate to de-escalate,” one that calls on the military to resort to nuclear weapons more rapidly in conflicts.

U.S. officials had previously expressed the concern that the new doctrine opens a pathway for the use of “low-yield” nuclear strikes in conflicts when a nation’s conventional forces are stymied, as appears to be taking place for Russia just over one week into its military operation in Ukraine.

Adm. Charles Richard, commander of the Strategic Command, said he is concerned about the Russian nuclear escalate to de-escalate policy.

“Actually it may be thought of more as ‘escalate to win,’” Adm. Richard said during a Senate hearing in April.

The doctrine, combined with Russia’s large arsenal of non-strategic warheads, prompted the Trump administration to convert some U.S. missiles into low-yield nuclear strike weapons, including the W76-2 warhead deployed on submarine-launched ballistic missiles in 2020.

The Biden administration is currently conducting a nuclear posture review and anti-nuclear advocates in the administration are said to be arguing for the administration to come out in favor of giving up the smaller nuclear arms. But Mr. Putin’s latest threats, announced Sunday as the U.S. and NATO allies rushed to supply Kyiv in the fight, could alter the debate, analysts say.

Russia has stockpiled an estimated 2,000 or more tactical nuclear weapons that are not covered by arms treaties. By contrast, the United States has several hundred low-yield arms.

Russia’s tactical nuclear warheads can be fired from short-range Iskander ballistic missiles and from the SSC-8, a ground-launched cruise missile built and deployed in violation of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty that led President Trump to scuttle the pact.

The road-mobile SSC-8 has a range of more than 1,500 miles and can strike targets throughout Europe from bases in Russia. The Iskander, also road-mobile with a range of 310 miles, has been deployed in Russia’s Kaliningrad enclave between Lithuania and Poland.

It is not clear how Russia would conduct tactical nuclear strikes. Most likely, tactical nuclear attacks would involve strikes on targets in regions of Ukraine that are most resistant to the Russian military advance.

Any nuclear strike on a NATO country would trigger massive commensurate retaliatory nuclear attacks on Russia and trigger a major nuclear conflagration, but Ukraine is not a member of the alliance and Mr. Biden has repeatedly said U.S. and NATO troops won’t join the fight inside Ukraine.

The Russian leader made the saber-rattling nuclear threat during a speech announcing military operations against Ukraine last week. Any nation interfering or threatening Russia and its people during the fighting will face a response with “consequences you have never seen,” he said.

“We are ready for any turn of events. All necessary decisions in this regard have been made. I hope that I will be heard,” Mr. Putin said Feb. 24 in remarks widely interpreted as a veiled threat of nuclear retaliation.

Three days later Mr. Putin then publicly ordered Russian nuclear forces on a higher “special” state of alert. The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that nuclear missile forces and fleets in the north and Pacific had been placed on enhanced combat readiness, Interfax reported. Russian nuclear missile submarines also conducted exercises in the Barents Sea, and mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles conducted maneuvers in Siberia, the Associated Press reported.

A senior Pentagon official said Tuesday that intelligence agencies continue to closely monitor Moscow’s nuclear forces for signs of increased alert, but added, “We’ve seen nothing at this time that would give us any less comfort or confidence in our own strategic deterrence posture.”

Both the White House and NATO officials have said they are not raising their nuclear alert status in response to Mr. Putin’s order, a sign they think Mr. Putin may not be committed to acting on his words.

Rhetoric or real?

Hans M. Kristensen, a nuclear weapons expert with the Federal of American Scientists, said Mr. Putin’s threat appears mainly rhetorical.

“At this stage it doesn’t seem to be more than words,” he said. “As far as I’ve heard, U.S. hasn’t seen any significant changes on the ground.”

But other analysts disagree.

Mark Schneider, a former Pentagon nuclear policy official, said the use of nuclear attacks in Ukraine is unlikely because Russia has overwhelming conventional military power. The Ukrainian military and reserve, militia and paramilitary forces “do not present lucrative nuclear targets as massed forces military formations,” he said.

However, nuclear attacks on Europe and ultimately the United States are possible if the conflict spins out of control and Russia finds itself in direct battle with NATO forces.

Russia announced the nuclear escalation policy in 2003 and demonstrated the use of tactical nuclear arms in an exercise last month. In the recent exercises, the Russian military practiced using several advanced non-strategic nuclear missile systems, including two types of hypersonic weapons that conducted practice strikes on Europe, Mr. Schneider said.

Unlike overall strategic doctrine, Russia’s plans for limited nuclear strikes are contained in secret policy documents, but U.S. military commanders have been openly discussing the dangerous implications of the shift for years.

Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart said in 2017 that Russia is not only “the only country that I know of that has this concept of ‘escalate to terminate’ or ‘escalate to de-escalate,’ but they do have that built into their operational concept.”

“We’ve seen them exercise that idea and it’s really kind of a dangerous idea,” Gen. Stewart said.

Mr. Schneider said Mr. Putin also issued a decree to the Russian navy to embrace “escalate to de-escalate” in naval warfare.

“While I doubt Putin will employ nuclear weapons this time, the Biden administration’s weak response to Russian aggression is increasing the chance it will happen,” Mr. Schneider said.

With the United States and other Western nuclear powers not raising their alert level in response to his recent threats, Mr. Putin could calculate he is operating from a position of strength, increasing the likelihood the crisis will escalate, and allow him to make greater demands for Western concessions, Mr. Schneider said.

Fiona Hill, a Russia expert who served in the Trump White House, said Mr. Putin’s recent threat and his raising the nuclear forces alert status made “very clear that [the nuclear option] is on the table.”

“The thing about Putin is, if he has an instrument, he wants to use it. Why have it if you can’t?” Ms. Hill told Politico. “So if anybody thinks that Putin wouldn’t use something that he’s got that is unusual and cruel, think again. Every time you think, ‘No, he wouldn’t, would he?’ Well, yes, he would. And he wants us to know that, of course.”

A report by the National Institute for Public Policy said the escalation policy reflects Mr. Putin’s view that nuclear arms are essential to restoring Russian power after the decline following the break-up of the Soviet Union. To that end, Moscow has built several types of new strategic weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile, hypersonic strike vehicles and an underwater drone with a massive nuclear warhead.

“Should deterrence fail, Russia envisions the potential first use of nuclear weapons to demonstrate resolve and escalate a conflict much higher than an adversary would be willing to accept, thereby terminating the conflict,” the report said.

In 2016 then-NATO commander Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti told Congress: “Russian doctrine states that tactical nuclear weapons may be used in a conventional response scenario. This is alarming, and it underscores why our country‘s nuclear forces and NATO‘s continue to be a vital component of our deterrence.”

Three years later the general told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the Russian non-strategic warhead stockpile bolstered Moscow’s mistaken belief in the use of limited nuclear strikes. The strikes would “provide Russia a coercive advantage in crises and at lower levels of conflict,” Gen. Scaparrotti said.

The 2018 Nuclear Posture Review called for bolstering U.S. nuclear forces with low-yield weapons as a means of closing what the military calls a gap on the escalation “ladder” of conflict. Low-yield arms are aimed at reinforcing deterrence against Russia’s tactical nuclear doctrine, Gen. Scaparrotti said.

Adm. Richard, the Strategic Command leader, said Russia’s pursuit of non-strategic nuclear missiles and warheads is evidence Moscow plans to use these weapons in a conflict that it is losing.

The deployment of the low-yield U.S. missile “successfully improved deterrence against that very strategy,” he said.

Under the Biden administration, discussion of the escalate-to-de-escalate debate has been muted.

Arms control advocates within the administration have argued that Russia’s destabilizing escalation policy is not part of its formal military doctrine.

Russia issued a vague nuclear deterrence statement in 2020 stating that nuclear arms have two roles: prevent the escalation of hostilities and allow for the termination of the conflict on conditions acceptable to Russia and its allies.

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, said the statement does not fully clarify whether escalate-to-de-escalate is official doctrine. As for specific conditions on the use of nuclear weapons, the Russian statement includes language that says nuclear arms could be used against conventional forces if the existence of the state is in danger, Mr. Trenin said.

In April, Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, commander of the European Command, repeated Gen. Scaparrotti’s earlier concern that Russia’s non-strategic weapons and their use in a crisis remain a concern.

But Gen. Wolters made no mention of the new doctrine, instead referring to Mr. Biden’s June 2021 agreement with Mr. Putin to hold strategic stability talks where U.S. concerns can be raised. The talks were to set the stage for renewed arms control negotiations, but ended up as a forum for Russian complaints about NATO. The U.S. administration called off the talks following the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week, Foreign Policy reported.

In the weeks before the Ukraine invasion, the Biden administration sought to head off Moscow by offering to negotiate limits on missile deployments and other measures. The proposal for arms talks was outlined in a leaked NATO document revealing the United States refrained from deploying nuclear weapons in Eastern Europe under the NATO-Russia Founding Act, but could deploy them there in response to military aggression.

“Further Russian increases to force posture or further aggression against Ukraine will force the United States and our allies to strengthen our defensive posture,” the document dated Dec. 17 and first published in Spain’s El Pais newspaper says.

U.S. intelligence officials revealed construction in Russia of large numbers of underground nuclear command bunkers starting in 2016, suggesting a strategy of trying to survive a nuclear exchange. Dozens of bunkers were detected in Moscow and around the country that appeared similar to command and control complexes built during the Cold War under the Soviet Union.

Moscow also built an underground subway in the late 1990s from the residence of then-President Boris Yeltsin outside Moscow to a leadership command center.

• Bill Gertz can be reached at bgertz@washingtontimes.com.