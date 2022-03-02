Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday agreed to a second round of peace talks even as Russian troops stepped up their assault of the key cities of Kharkiv and Kherson and neared the capital of Kyiv, while a defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared his country will never surrender as a brutal war that has drawn global condemnation enters its second week.

Officials from the two countries are expected to meet Thursday, though the exact details and parameters of those talks remain unclear. Russian officials signaled that they’ll take a hard line in negotiations, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov again accusing the West of sparking the conflict by rejecting a host of Kremlin demands, including promises that Ukraine will never join NATO.

In the face of a mounting wall of global disapproval and a tougher-than-expected fight on the ground, the Kremlin showed little willingness Wednesday to back off its unprovoked assault. But Mr. Zelenskyy again sought to rally the Ukrainian people, who so far have mounted an impressive showing against their much larger, better-equipped foe. He said a Russian victory in his country is “impossible.”

“It will not happen with rockets, it will not happen with bombs, tanks, any strikes,” Mr. Zelenskyy said in a speech Wednesday, according to English-language media translations. “We are on our land, and there will be an international tribunal to prosecute them for the war against us.”

But Russia’s public relations blitz to justify the attack on its neighbor has faltered badly. In the latest sign of international opposition, the U.N. General Assembly in New York voted overwhelmingly to condemn the war, with only Cuba, Belarus, North Korea and Syria siding with Moscow in a debate Russian diplomats had tried fiercely to prevent.

As the Biden administration ramped up economic sanctions on both Russia and its ally Belarus and even launched a new Justice Department unit targeting wealthy oligarchs in Moscow, Russian forces continued a brutal assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Missiles reportedly hit the city’s regional police building, intelligence headquarters, and other facilities.

“Kharkiv today is the Stalingrad of the 21st century,” said Oleksiy Arestovich, a top adviser to the Ukrainian president, referring to one of the bloodiest conflicts of World War II in which Soviet defenders held off a huge Nazi invading force.

But despite some early reverses, Russian forces on Wednesday continued to advance, also moving on the port cities of Kherson and Mariupol in the south. Russian troops were reportedly in control of much of Kherson as of Wednesday afternoon.

In Mariupol, at least one teenager died and two more were wounded by apparent Russian shelling. Their families told the Associated Press they were killed playing soccer near a school in just one example of the horror gripping the Ukrainian population as the war drags on.

A 40-mile Russian military convoy, meanwhile, approached Kyiv from the north, though U.S. officials said that caravan is moving much slower than expected amid fuel shortages and other logistical challenges. But there are growing fears that Russia may be preparing for a lengthy siege of the capital city, perhaps aiming to cut off its food and fuel supplies.

Regime change in Kyiv now appears to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ultimate goal, despite his earlier claims that Russian troops only wanted to secure peace in Ukraine’s disputed Donbas region.

Global condemnation

With thousands already dead, there were signs Wednesday that Russia is prepared to dramatically escalate the conflict. America’s ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the emergency U.N. General Assembly debate Wednesday that there is evidence that Russia is prepared to use more banned weapons to subdue the Ukrainian resistance.

“That includes cluster munitions and vacuum bombs, which are banned under the Geneva Convention,” she said.

Widespread use of such weapons would underscore a change in Russian tactics after its hope for a swift, easy victory quickly went up in smoke and the Zelenskyy government has skillfully rallied global opinion against the invaders.

Russia acknowledged for the first time Wednesday that it has suffered casualties in the attack, putting the number killed at 498. Ukrainian officials say the true figure is in the thousands. Russian officials say 2,870 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed, though Kyiv disputes that figure.

Ukrainian officials say 2,000 civilians have been killed so far, and that nearly 6,000 Russian troops have died so far. Pentagon officials told the Reuters news agency the Russian numbers were suspect, but neither side’s claims could be independently verified.

Some 830,000 Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries to avoid the fighting, according to a United Nations estimate and many more have been displaced inside the country. The U.N.’s lead human rights office said Wednesday it had confirmed that 227 civilians were killed and 525 injured in just the first six days of fighting.

Against that grim backdrop, Russia faced unprecedented condemnation on the world stage Wednesday just hours after President Biden used his first State of the Union address to project Western unity and solidarity with Ukraine.

“As 141 member states of the United Nations know, more is at stake even than the conflict in Ukraine itself. This is a threat to the security of Europe and the entire rules-based order,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters after the vote.

Russia brushed off the vote and stuck to its claims that Ukraine and its Western allies, including the U.S., are to blame for the conflict.

“The West refused to cooperate with us on establishing a new European security architecture,” Mr. Lavrov said in an interview with al Jazeera on Wednesday.

Thirty-five nations abstained from the UN vote, including China and India. Beijing’s Communist government also confirmed Wednesday that it will not be joining a wide-ranging sanctions campaign by the U.S. and countries around the world against Russia, saying it opposes “unilateral” measures and doubts they would be effective.

China, which recently signed a broad cooperation agreement with Russia ratifying their joint opposition to the U.S.-led liberal international order, said Wednesday it will continue to buy Russian natural gas and will not observe the financial sanctions designed to starve the funding for Moscow’s military invasion of Ukraine.

“As far as financial sanctions are concerned, we are not in favor of such unilaterally initiated sanctions, because they are not effective and have no legal basis,” Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the country’s chief banking regulator, said during a press conference held at the State Council Information Office, according to the state-controlled Global Times news website.

Mr. Blinken announced plans for a major diplomatic trip to Brussels and the NATO states in eastern Europe bordering Russia and Ukraine.

He said Washington would support any diplomatic deal supported by Kyiv to halt the fighting and get the Russian troops to withdraw.

“If there are diplomatic steps that we can take that the Ukrainian government believes would be helpful, we’re prepared to take them, even as we continue to support Ukraine’s ability to defend itself,” he said. The trip will include stops in Poland and Moldova — both of which have accepted large numbers of Ukrainian refugees — and the Baltic states.

Suppressing dissent

China’s reluctance may hamper the global sanctions campaign, but there are already clear signs that the Russian economy is suffering. Mr. Biden said in his Tuesday night address that the U.S. will go further and will specifically target influential billionaires in Mr. Putin’s inner circle.

“We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets. We are coming for your ill-begotten gains,” Mr. Biden told a joint session of Congress Wednesday night at the very beginning of his State of the Union speech.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday formally rolled out that initiative, dubbed Task Force KleptoCapture. The administration also unleashed new economic sanctions on Belarus, a key Russian ally that has offered its territory as a staging ground for Russian troops now invading Ukraine from the north.

Mr. Putin, Mr. Lavrov and other Russian officials so far have remained defiant even in the face of those sanctions, but there are clear indications that potential economic catastrophe and a wildly unpopular war are having an impact among the Russian population. Widespread protests have popped up in major Russian cities in the week since the assault began.

On Wednesday, jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny called for Russians to stand up to the “insane czar” Mr. Putin by holding anti-war demonstrations and to not fear arrest in what has become a widening Kremlin crackdown on internal dissent since the Ukraine invasion began last week.

“I am urging everyone to take to the streets and fight for peace,” said Mr. Navalny, who has a history of leading protests against Mr. Putin but is serving time at a Russian penal colony for a sentence widely rejected as politically motivated.

“If, to prevent war, we need to fill up the jails and police vans, we will fill up the jails and police vans,” the 49-year-old opposition leader said in a statement posted on Facebook, according to the German news outlet Deutsche Welle.

The comments amid signs of a widening crackdown by Russian authorities against internal opposition to the Ukraine war. A key human rights group has said police have detained thousands in cities across Russia over the past several days.

At least 411 people were arrested in 13 Russian cities on Monday, according to the group, OVD-Info, bringing the total detained since the Ukraine invasion began on Feb. 24 to more than 6,400.

— Guy Taylor and David R. Sands contributed to this report, which is based in part on wire-service reports.

