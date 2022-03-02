Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson met Wednesday with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, kicking off the beginning of her confirmation battle on Capitol Hill.

It is customary for the high court nominee to meet with senators ahead of the confirmation hearing.

Mr. Schumer said he’s pleased that President Biden has nominated someone so qualified with a “breadth of experience.”

“I’ve read and studied the judge’s career. I have heard so many good things,” the New York Democrat said. “I look forward to meeting her in person and sort of fleshing out all the good things we have read about.”

Judge Jackson said she was “delighted to be here” as she shook Mr. Schumer’s hand.

Democrats are eyeing March 21 to begin the hearings for Judge Jackson, according to Politico.

That would meet the timeline Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Richard J. Durbin, Illinois Democrat, suggested for a confirmation vote before Easter recess, which begins April 8.

A swift confirmation schedule is not unprecedented.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation process took just 33 days from nomination to confirmation vote.

Former President Donald Trump nominated her on Sept. 26, 2020, and the Senate held a confirmation vote for her on Oct. 27, 2020.

Mr. Biden formally nominated Judge Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer on Friday. She already has returned her bipartisan questionnaire to the Judiciary Committee, Democrats announced Tuesday.

The president appointed Judge Jackson in June to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Before joining the D.C. Circuit, Judge Jackson spent eight years on the U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C., where she issued more than 500 opinions.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said Tuesday every senator must review Judge Jackson‘s record and chided Senate Democrats for the contentious confirmation hearings of Mr. Trump’s nominees, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and Justice Barrett.

“The nominee, the Senate, the court, and the American people all deserve a process that is free of embarrassing antics that have become the Democratic Party’s routine,” Mr. McConnell said. “The country deserves a process that is painstakingly rigorous and befitting of a lifetime appointment to our nation’s highest court.”

Mr. McConnell is also scheduled to meet with Judge Jackson on Wednesday.

Mr. Durbin and Sen. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, also will meet with her.

