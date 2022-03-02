PRZEMYSL, Poland | Polina Makarova said she made the most difficult decision of her life when she awoke early last Thursday to the thud of explosions near her home in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine.

For the past eight years the possibility of war had never been far off, she said, but it still came as a surprise when the bombs from nearby Russian artillery batteries began to fall on her city, the second largest in the country after the capital of Kyiv.

“We were talking about war all the time,” Mrs. Makarova, 29, said. “But when we woke up from the bombing it was so surreal.”

At 5 a.m. on the first day of the invasion, she gathered a few essentials from her apartment and set out with six of her female family members to their summer home southwest of the city.

Her husband, Oleksii, stayed behind.

As they drove, she said they listened to updates on the radio and it became clear that they would have to leave the country altogether. In an instant, she realized that she may have said goodbye to her husband for the last time. They were left with little choice but to head west in what became a four-day journey to the Polish border.

There are hundreds of thousands like Mrs. Makarova who have over the past week faced the heartbreaking decision of whether to leave their homes and family members. Russia’s week-old invasion has created what some fear will be the most expansive mass migration in Europe in decades.

More than 830,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled to bordering countries in less than a week since Russia began its assault, according to figures released Tuesday by the United Nations. Poland alone has taken in more than half of those fleeing the war along its 330-mile border with Ukraine, and Polish authorities estimate that 50,000 new refugees are arriving every day.

The evidence, and the stories of human tragedy, are piling up at the venerable trading town in southeastern Poland, just miles from the country’s long border with Ukraine.

Border checkpoints in Poland, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania have been flooded with people fleeing the fighting in every way possible. Many like Mrs. Makarova drive — waiting hours, sometimes days — in a line of cars once they reach the border. Others come in packed trains and buses after rides lasting days. Some have little choice but to walk, carrying only a few remnants of their past life as they leave their homeland with doubts about when, if ever, they can go back.

Mrs. Makarova’s journey was a blur of endless hours on the road in a car packed with six members of her immediate and extended family. She said they stayed with family friends and acquaintances along the way. At night they couldn’t sleep, haunted by air raid sirens and the sounds of warplanes and rockets overhead.

Only when they reached the border did they begin to feel safe, she said.

“I was almost sure that they were not going to bomb queues of people so close to the border with Poland,” she said.

A flood of people

More than 280,000 of those fleeing have crossed the border into Poland, a country where many Ukrainians have connections through friends and relatives.

There are no bombings or ground offensives in Poland, but the trappings of war are visible everywhere.

At the border crossing in Medyka, discarded suitcases and strollers, loose clothing and bedding line the insides of massive tents set up to temporarily house those fleeing the war. Groups of refugees warm themselves by small fires as they await transportation deeper into Poland.

Fernand Cohen-Tannoudji, 55, a team leader for Rescuers Without Borders, an Israeli nonprofit operating out of the Medyka crossing, said there has been a constant flow of buses carrying women and children, with hundreds of others crossing by foot.

“A lot of people, maybe 200 or 300 a day, are coming by foot,” he said. “And there are many medical problems linked to their walk. Many haven’t drunk water for three or four days and are very tired. Others have broken legs.”

Many of those traveling by foot are from third countries — expatriates caught amid the war in their adopted home.

Unnikrishnan Sureshkumar, a volunteer from the Indian Embassy in Poland, arrived at Medyka on Monday to receive a group of Indian nationals that had been in contact from Ukraine as they made the trek to the border. Already, one Indian university student among the estimated 20,000 studying in Ukraine at the time war broke out was killed by shelling in Kharkiv — the only known foreign casualty of the war to date.

“They are drained,” Mr. Sureshkumar said of those arriving by foot. “They have no motivation.”

He said a steady flow of Indian students and others from Ukraine continued to flow in on Tuesday.

Others from across the world — Iran, Morocco, and Somalia among other countries — have poured across the border since the invasion.

Aziz Mahasen, a middle-aged man from Saudi Arabia who worked for a media company, said he walked through the night to the border from Lviv, a city in western Ukraine that to date has seen little of the fighting raging in Kyiv and the eastern part of the country. He said he waited at the border for days before being able to cross.

“It was horrible,” he said. “No electricity. No running water. No privacy.”

He said while he was waiting to cross into Poland he witnessed four people die of hypothermia.

Most crossings into Poland from Medyka are taken to the central train station here in Przemysl, situated about 10 miles from the border.

Floods of people crowd every inch of the train station. Mothers gather with their small children, elderly parents and family pets on platforms guarding their very last possessions as they await trains to Krakow and Warsaw.

Injured travelers wait outside of a ticket booth converted into a makeshift infirmary. One of the waiting areas is lined with cots.

Anastasia, a 22-year old from near Odessa who did not want to provide her last name, waited outside of the station in Przemysl Tuesday night for a train to Warsaw. She had only recently returned to her parents’ home in Ukraine after studying in Poland.

“My parents told me to leave immediately,” she said. “The bridge in my city was open for only about two hours, and in that two hours my parents got in the car and drove me to Odessa.”

Her parents stayed behind. Anastasia said she wanted to stay too, but her parents insisted that she leave.

“In my condition, I’m really skinny, I couldn’t even go outside,” she said. “If I could, I would have taken a gun. I wanted to stay and help my parents and help other people.”

She said the train to the border, which normally takes ten hours, took 24 hours to make the journey.

Scores of volunteers, many wearing bright orange and yellow vests with the languages they speak written in permanent marker, have flooded the borders and train stations throughout Poland to serve hot meals and coordinate with the staff at the station to put people on trains.

Bartek Wilk, 29, returned to Przemysl, his hometown, from Warsaw to help in any way he could.

“When it all started it was chaos,” he said. “Everyone wanted to help but nobody knew how. There was just a line of vehicles outside. Trucks full of supplies couldn’t get through because there were so many people.”

He said Poles throughout the country have rallied over the past week to help those crossing the border. He said nobody can turn a blind eye to what is going on just over the border.

Maciek Hoffmann went to Medyka four days ago to drive a family from the crossing to Przemysl.

“So I transported one family to Przemysl, came back and was asked to push a shopping cart up the hill, and this is how it started. I have been here for four days now,” she said.

Rescuers and refugees alike say there is an overwhelming sense of kinship between the two countries that have emerged from the circumstances. How long the good will will last is another question.

“Here you can walk up to almost anyone and they will help,” Mrs. Makarova said. “But I am also worried that Polish people will get tired of it. There are thousands and thousands of people coming in.”

“They are brothers and sisters,” Anastasia said. “We are very thankful to Poland.”

Staying behind

Almost all who have found safety in Poland have friends and family that stayed behind. Most fighting-age men have remained behind to join the Territorial Defense Forces or serve as emergency personnel and authorities in Kyiv last week imposed a ban on men aged 18 to 60 from leaving.

Mrs. Makarova said her husband is helping to transport the wounded to hospitals. Scores of men his age have joined the defense forces, and he is awaiting an opening to join.

She said things in Kharkiv have gotten worse since she left.

“Because of the bombings, many buildings are now without windows,” Mrs. Makarova said. ‘The Russians are aiming not only for sleeping quarters but for critical infrastructure, and some buildings don’t have heating now, so people freeze. Many people don’t have food. Most of the shops have either sold out of everything or have been robbed by Russian troops, or are completely destroyed from the bombings.”

She said there is no humanitarian aid in Kharkiv because of the danger. People are running out of medication. Every day, she said, people are not only dying from the bombings but from the humanitarian catastrophe the war has created.

Although safe in Poland, she said she cannot escape the war.

“I haven’t processed these feelings,” Mrs. Makarova said. “I don’t allow myself because if I do I will break. I need to use my every power to help and to win. When I feel that it is coming up, I say to myself, ‘Save your tears for another day.’”

Sense of resolve

But amid the pain and separation, a new sense of resolve has emerged among Ukrainians.

Alexander Lukan and Dennis Galitsky, who work as freelancers in western Ukraine near Ivano-Frankivsk, have both volunteered to serve on the territorial defense forces. They say everyone has united around a sense of purpose amid the war.

“It’s really hard to describe war, but we’re not scared,” said Mr. Galitsky. “Maybe we were scared during the first day because we didn’t understand what was going on, but right now we are extremely focused. We don’t think about the future. We think about what is happening at this moment right now. So there is no fear.”

He said local residents have gotten together to prepare Molotov cocktails to help defend the city, while ordinary citizens have been blocking tanks, telling Russians to leave.

“And obviously, they are killing some people,” he said. “The whole city is helping.“

He said families in the western regions of Ukraine have opened their doors to those displaced from their homes in the east.

“Everything is free in Ukraine now,” Mrs. Makarova said. “Nobody needs money. Everyone shares everything they have because we have one aim: We have to survive this war and we have to rebuild our country.”

Those who have reached safety in neighboring countries still feel committed to helping their fellow Ukrainians.

Danilo Damianenko, 21, who began volunteering at the central train station in Warsaw after settling outside of the city, said there is an overwhelming sense of duty felt by the Ukrainian diaspora across the world.

“My family is still in Ukraine,” he said as he paused briefly. “I am really nervous about it. I cannot help them now, so I try to help Ukrainian people here.”

For many, Ukraine has become a country transformed in the brief period since the war began. A sense of unity has emerged in Ukraine, a kind of patriotism that can only emerge from the most trying of times.

“When everything was OK, we were constantly arguing,” Mrs. Makarova said. “Ukrainians are people who argue about everything. But from the morning of [February 24], everyone is united. Every person in Ukraine will do everything they can and sacrifice everything they have to get our country back.”

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.