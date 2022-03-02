Intercepted ballots, forged signatures and questionably high voting rates plagued Wisconsin’s nursing homes and other long-term care facilities during the 2020 presidential election, a state-appointed investigator said.

In light of the finding, the investigator said the ballots from those facilities should be audited.

A report examining 2020 election integrity issued Tuesday by the state’s Office of the Special Counsel alleged that Wisconsin officials ditched legal requirements for supervising nursing home ballots during the pandemic, encouraging widespread voter fraud.

The 136-page report, authored by OSC lead investigator and former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman includes eye-popping data from the OSC’s examination of voter participation at dozens of nursing homes and residential care facilities in five Wisconsin counties.

The results, Mr. Gableman said, showed “absurd results related to nursing home voting.”

The report examined 2020 voter participation at 91 nursing homes in Milwaukee, Racine, Dane, Kenosha and Brown counties and found that at least 95% of residents had voted. In three counties, Milwaukee, Racine and Dane, 100% of nursing home residents cast ballots in the presidential election.

The report did not compare the nursing home voting rate in 2020 to the rate in 2016. The overall voter-participation rate in Wisconsin was a record 72% in 2020, compared to 67% in 2016, according to state election officials.

Mr. Gableman, citing the staggering figures in the report, said widening the investigation would show similar results in other Wisconsin counties. He called for a statewide audit of all 2020 absentee ballots sent from nursing homes and residential care facilities.

The presidential election in Wisconsin was extremely close. President Biden won the state by fewer than 21,000 votes.

The report detailed instances where nursing home residents voted even though they were deemed incompetent. The report cited instances where signatures appeared forged or nursing home residents showed up to vote in person, only to be told their vote had been cast by mail, apparently without their knowledge.

The report suggests that all of the residential care ballots were illegal because the Wisconsin Election Commission unlawfully loosened the rules governing how ballots were cast in those facilities.

“Given that there are approximately 92,000 residents of [residential care] facilities statewide,” Mr. Gableman wrote, “the fact that tens of thousands of illegal ballots from these facilities were counted casts doubts on the 2020 election result.”

The report blames the irregularities on the Wisconsin Election Commission, which it said unlawfully ended a requirement that “special voting deputies” deliver the ballots and supervise all absentee voting in nursing homes and other residential care facilities.

The election commission instead allowed facility staff to help residents vote and send mail-in ballots. The commission also permitted ballots to be deposited in drop boxes, all in violation of Wisconsin law.

The election commission said the pandemic justified the relaxed rules and warned that not making the changes would have resulted in the disenfranchisement of voters in residential care facilities.

But the OSC report found the changes undercut election integrity, arguing the result “was to completely strip away the protections afforded to those persons by Wisconsin law and allow nursing home residents to be subjected to undue influence, overzealous solicitation and outright fraud.”

Mr. Gableman’s report has attracted significant criticism from state Democrats who say the findings endorse conspiracy theories embraced by former President Donald Trump, who continues to claim the election was rigged to favor Mr. Biden.

In addition to the nursing home findings, the report accuses a nonprofit group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg of committing election bribery by targeting $8.8 million in get-out-the-vote funds to five heavily Democratic jurisdictions.

Mr. Gableman drew criticism on Tuesday when he told the Wisconsin legislature that the report should prompt lawmakers to “take a very hard look” at decertifying the 2020 results that showed Joseph R. Biden the winner in Wisconsin.

Critics point out Mr. Gableman is a Republican appointee, tasked with leading the probe by House Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican.

Mr. Gableman voted for Mr. Trump and suggested in November 2020 the election was stolen by Mr. Biden. He has since pledged to lead the voter integrity probe with impartiality.

Wisconsin Democratic Party officials called Mr. Gableman’s report “a conspiracy-theory laden sham” but did not directly address the nursing home findings. Instead, Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler attacked Mr. Gableman’s suggestion that the state legislature should examine decertifying the 2020 results.

“As ridiculous as this notion sounds, it’s a deadly serious authoritarian threat to our constitution, and it could well menace our democracy in 2024,” Mr. Wikler said. “Gableman and his cronies are laying the groundwork for Republicans to overturn future elections when they don’t like the outcome.”

Investigators who wrote the OSC report interviewed families of some of the most vulnerable nursing home residents and found instances where voter fraud may have been committed. The evidence included videos of residents who appeared clearly incapacitated but managed to vote in the 2020 election.

In one Kenosha nursing home, a guardian reported a resident incapable of voting due to severe dementia, yet the resident voted absentee in the 2020 presidential election. Further investigation found the resident “voted throughout the calendar year 2020.”

