Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin on Sunday defended Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson against recent criticism that she has been lenient toward sex offenders.

Mr. Durbin said that Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican, is pushing erroneous attacks against Judge Jackson, who is the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court. He said Mr. Hawley “doesn’t have the credibility he thinks he does.”

“Aa far as Senator Hawley is concerned, here is the bottom line: He is wrong, he’s inaccurate and unfair in his analysis,” the Illinois Democrat said on ABC’s “This Week.” “Judge Jackson has been scrutinized more than any person I can think of.”

President Biden nominated Judge Jackson to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to begin confirmation hearings on Monday.

Mr. Durbin said Sunday the hearings will mark Judge Jackson’s fourth time before the committee and noted that she passed previous confirmation hearings with bipartisan support.

Mr. Hawley, a potential 2024 presidential contender, raised questions last week on social media about Judge Jackson’s handling of sex-related offenses, saying she had been too lenient on sentencing people accused of possessing child pornography.

“This is a disturbing record for any judge, but especially one nominated to the highest court in the land,” Mr. Hawley tweeted. “Protecting the most vulnerable shouldn’t be up for debate. Sending child predators to jail shouldn’t be controversial.”

Mr. Durbin said independent fact checkers have debunked those claims.

“There is no truth to what he says, and he is part of a fringe within the Republican Party,” Mr. Durbin said of Mr. Hawley. “This is the man that was fist-pumping the murderous mob that descended on the Capitol on Jan.6 of last year.”

“He doesn’t have the credibility he thinks he does,” he said.

