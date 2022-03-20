NEWS AND OPINION:

Nonstop news reports continue to stream from Ukraine, including the war’s impact on children.

“Authorities in the eastern city of Kharkiv say at least five civilians were killed in the latest Russian shelling, with the victims including a nine-year-old boy. Kharkiv has been under siege since the start of the Russian invasion and faced relentless Russian artillery,” said an Associated Press summary of events in Ukraine published Sunday.

“Some 70 orphaned babies were evacuated from Sumy, another Ukrainian city under siege, in the northeast. The region’s governor said most of the infants require constant medical attention and will be taken to an unspecified foreign country,” the report said.

“The office of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General reported Saturday that 112 children have been killed since the fighting started. More than 140 children have been wounded,” the report later concluded.

The United Nations Human Rights Office also said in a statement that it has recorded 847 civilian deaths and 1,399 civilian injuries since the war began Feb. 24.

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” the statement said.

“The actual figures are considerably higher,” the statement also noted.

UNICEF is also tracking young refugees,

“On average, every day in Ukraine from the start of the war, more than 75,000 children have become refugees. Every day. This last number is particularly shocking. Every single minute, 55 children have fled their country,” UNICEF said in a report on March 15.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS PREPARE TO EXIT

It’s time for House Republicans to retreat for a spell — and retreat they will on Wednesday, bound for Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The bustling group will get a helpful dose of institutional knowledge from two sources.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich will be in attendance, sharing his insight about robust but practical tactics on a complex political playing field. Mr. Gingrich was the force behind the 1994 “Contract with America,” which paved the way to a Republican majority in the House for the first time in four decades. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice also will address the gathering, via Zoom however.

These details come from a handy review by Punchbowl News.

Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be a prevailing force.

“The bulk of the retreat will be focused on McCarthy’s task forces, groups of members he has assigned to develop policies in case the party takes the majority. House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik organized this gathering. This is her first retreat – the last retreat was marked by the beginning of the fall of Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming Republican,” the Punchbowl report said.

Yes, there will be music. And it’s House grown.

“House Republicans will also have ‘A Night of Member Music,’” the report added, noting that, among other things, a band led by Rep. Rick Crawford of Arkansas will entertain.

THE GREEN PARTY HAS A SAY

One third party is already revving its engine as the midterm elections approach. The Green Party has announced it will stage its four-day annual meeting in July.

So what are the Greens interested in at the moment? The party already staged a “Third Party Summit” featuring Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, among many others. Among their current topics of interest — and these are verbatim from information shared with the Beltway:

• Why aren’t more leftists voting 3rd Party?

• Does vote shaming really work?

• Election integrity and organizing.

• Can we change the system by voting?

Find the GreenParty at GP.org.

PETA HAS A SAY

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — PETA — is not happy with the NFL at the moment and has made the following request to the football league:

“In a proposal sent to NFL Competition Committee Chair Rich McKay ahead of its annual league meeting this month, PETA is throwing a flag for the term ‘horse-collar tackle,’ which makes light of using tight harnesses to exploit horses for labor,” the animal-rights organization said in a press release.

The group suggest ‘”Goodell Grab,” “back-collar tackle” or “Roy Williams tackle” as suitable alternatives.

This is not PETA’s first foray into the world of sports. The organization has also suggested that the baseball world drop the term “bullpen” and replace it with “arm barn” as a more animal-friendly alternative.

“Words matter, and the term ‘horse-collar tackle’ trivializes an old-style contraption that exploits horses for labor,” noted PETA president Ingrid Newkirk in her proposal to the NFL.

THE GOP TREASURE CHEST

Just in case you missed it, the Republican National Committee reports that it has raised a record $16.3 million during February — the largest amount ever raised in that month of a midterm election year.

And the numbers: The committee has raised $188 million so far in the 2022 election cycle and has $45.5 million on hand with no debt whatsoever.

“The Republican National Committee is firing on all cylinders – we’re breaking fundraising records, outraising Democrats, investing in our state-of-the-art infrastructure, and holding Biden and Democrats accountable for their failures,” noted Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement.

POLL DU JOUR

• 18% of U.S. adults say the stock market will be higher a year from now; 9% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 27% of Democrats agree.

• 22% overall say it will be “about the same” in a year; 19% of Republicans, 21% of independents and 27% of Democrats agree.

• 29% overall say the stock market will be lower in a year; 47% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree.

• 31% of U.S. adults aren’t sure whether it will be higher or lower; 25% of Republicans, 30% of independents and 31% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted March 12-15.

