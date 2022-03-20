Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday he would not pay attention to the “lonely voices” in the Republican Party who oppose the United States providing more financial and military support to Ukraine.

“The vast majority of the Republican Party writ large — both in the Congress and across the country — are totally behind the Ukrainians and urging the president to take these steps quicker to be bolder,” Mr. McConnell said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “So there may be a few lonely voices off to the side. I wouldn’t pay too much attention to them.”

The Kentucky Republican’s comments came days after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, in a video on social media, criticized President Biden and members of Congress for backing more assistance to Ukraine, saying it cannot win the war with Russia.

“If we truly care about suffering and death on our television screens, we cannot fund more of it by sending money and weaponry to fight a war they cannot possibly win!” said Ms. Greene, Georgia Republican. “The only effect of more arms and more money from America will be to prolong the war!”

Ms. Greene has been an outlier in the debate over the role the United States should be playing in the ongoing conflict.

Mr. McConnell said Mr. Biden must send a clear message on his trip to Europe this week to allies in Eastern Europe that the United States believes Ukraine can win the war with Russia.

“I think he needs to step up his game,” Mr. McConnell said of the president. “He has generally done the right thing but never soon enough.”

“Ukrainians have killed more Russians in three weeks than we lost in Afghanistan and Iraq in 20 years,” he said. “I think we ought to go into this believing the Ukrainians can actually win and the way to win is for us to get these defensive weapons systems to them as rapidly as possible.”

Mr. McConnell said the weapon systems will help Ukraine “in effect” establish no-fly zones over the country.

Congress this month approved $13.6 billion in emergency spending related to Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion.

“If they need more we ought to give them more,” the Senate Republican leader said.

Mr. McConnell also said he’d like to see Mr. Biden travel to countries such as Romania and Poland to tell Eastern European allies that “we are in this fight with them to win.”

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.