The White House on Monday echoed its warnings that Russia could launch a cyberattack on American companies and infrastructure in retaliation for economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

In a statement, Mr. Biden said the warning is based on “evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks.”

The statement did not elaborate on what exactly the intelligence revealed or what the U.S response might be.

Mr. Biden urged U.S. companies to accelerate efforts to protect themselves against the threat of a cyberattack, adding the federal government is willing to help them fend off a move by Russia.

“My Administration will continue to use every tool to deter, disrupt, and if necessary, respond to cyberattacks against critical infrastructure,” he said.

In February, Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, warned in February that Russia could launch a cyberattack against the U.S. as part of its actions against Ukraine.

Ms. Neuberger said at the time that Russia was behind widespread cyberattacks on Ukraine banks and military websites, saying it was part of a prelude to a military invasion of the country.

