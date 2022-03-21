President Biden and European leaders on Monday discussed providing new security assistance to Ukraine and humanitarian aid to refugees fleeing the war, according to the White House.

The talk of aid focused on Russia’s “brutal tactics in Ukraine, including attacks on civilians,” the White House said.

Mr. Biden joined a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Mr. Biden will travel this week to Europe, where he will meet with NATO allies and discuss the next steps to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine. He has also spoken with European leaders regularly since Russia invaded Ukraine last week.

Russia has escalated its attacks on civilians as its brutal invasion of Ukraine grinds on. Hospitals, maternity wards and apartment buildings have all been bombed as part of the military offensive.

Mr. Biden has said Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal and investigation into whether Russia has committed war crimes during the attack is underway by the International Criminal Court.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.