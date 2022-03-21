President Biden will visit Poland during his European trip this week to discuss the situation in Ukraine amid Russia’s assault on the country.

Mr. Biden will fly to Warsaw on Friday after his trip to Brussels, where he is set to meet with NATO allies, leaders of the Group of Seven and European leaders to discuss Ukraine and economic sanctions on Russia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement late Sunday.

In Warsaw, Mr. Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda, and the two will discuss how to respond to the burgeoning humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Poland has taken in more than 2 million of Ukraine’s 3 million refugees. The two nations share a border.

A member of NATO, Poland has asked U.S. and European Union leaders to get more involved in the conflict to help end the war. U.S. troops are currently stationed in Poland to boost NATO forces and assist Ukrainian refugees.

Poland went so far to propose a plan in which it would provide MiG fighter jets to Ukraine through a NATO airbase. The Biden administration rejected the plan, fearing it would spark a direct conflict with Russia.

The unusual public spat escalated tensions between the U.S. and Poland. But Vice President Kamala Harris and Mr. Duda earlier this month dismissed talk of any lingering strain during her trip to Poland.

Mr. Biden’s European trip will include a summit on Thursday with NATO leaders who will discuss how to strengthen the alliance’s resolve against Russia and support Ukraine.

On Monday, ahead of his European trip, Mr. Biden will discuss war efforts with several European leaders, including the heads of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

