Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized for an infection, the Supreme Court announced on Sunday.

The 73-year-old was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., with flu-like symptoms and is being treated with antibiotics after being diagnosed with an infection, according to a statement by the high court.

“His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two,” the statement read.

He will participate in cases the court will hear this week via briefing and transcripts of the oral arguments.

Justice Thomas was appointed to the court in 1991 by President George H.W. Bush.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.