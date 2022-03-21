Nancy McEldowney, the national security adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris, has stepped down, the White House announced Monday.

The White House did not give a reason for her departure but issued a statement saying Ms. McEldowney was “a close and trusted” adviser to Ms. Harris whose work “made a significant positive difference.”

The departure comes at a tough time for Ms. Harris, who has taken a key role in the Biden administration’s efforts to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine.

Ms. Harris this month attended critical meetings with leaders in Poland and Romania, which border Ukraine. Last month, she attended the Munich Security Conference in which European leaders had convened in a bid to stop the then-looming Russian attack on Ukraine.

Ms. McEldowney has held the position since Ms. Harris took office in January 2021.

She will be replaced by her deputy, Phillip Gordon, the White House said. Mr. Gordon has also held his position since Ms. Harris took office, advising her and President Biden on topics such as Afghanistan, Iran and Ukraine.

Both accompanied Ms. Harris on her foreign policy trips, including her trip to Poland and Romania earlier this month.

Ms. McEldowney and Mr. Gordon also held national security positions in the Obama administration.

