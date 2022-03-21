The Securities and Exchange Commission unveiled a landmark proposal unveiled Monday that would require publicly traded companies to disclose emissions data and risks posed by climate change.

The proposal, which must first undergo a 60-day public comment period before the SEC makes it final, would be a first-of-its-kind and mark yet another arena where the Biden administration hopes to combat a warming climate. It also underscores the administration’s concerns about climate change’s potential impacts on the economy.

The idea faced immediate pushback from GOP lawmakers and industry groups. They said the regulators had overstepped their authority and would spread confusion through corporate offices and on Wall Street.

The SEC voted by a 3-1 margin along party lines to move forward with the proposed rule. The commission’s Democratic members, as well as environmental advocates, described it as much-needed transparency that will provide investors and the public with important information about companies’ environmental impact, their risks from climate change and steps they’re taking to adapt.

Though many companies already provide some sort of greenhouse gas emissions data in quarterly financial reports, there is no universal format for how and which data is presented.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, North Dakota Republican, accused the Biden administration of being “hell-bent on regulating fossil fuels out of existence.”

“Congress never passed a new law granting them new authority in this space,” Mr. Cramer, a member of the Senate Environment Committee, said in a statement. “Secondly, the new climate reporting requirements are arbitrary and confusing. It only serves to further discourage investment in domestic energy development and prevent American energy independence.”

The American Petroleum Institute, a group that represents the oil and natural gas industry, was also displeased.

“We are concerned that the Commission’s sweeping proposal could require non-material disclosures and create confusion for investors and capital markets,” said API Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola.

Democrats lauded the proposal as one that would look out for the interests of investors. They noted that it’s a measure they’ve been calling for.

“Investors, pension fund managers and the public need better information about the physical and transition-related risks that climate change poses to hard-earned investments,” said House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis Chairwoman Kathy Castor, Florida Democrat.

As You Sow, a non-profit focused on promoting environmental and social corporate responsibility through shareholder advocacy, called the SEC’s proposal “truly a watershed moment in responding to investor demand for accurate climate disclosure.”

“Clear and standardized reporting of greenhouse gas emissions is the bedrock of sound investor decision-making,” said Danielle Fugere, As You Sow president and chief counsel. “The new rule provides investors with more robust, complete and comparable disclosure of risk and the emissions data to determine which companies are aligning their business activities with Paris [Climate Agreement] targets and minimizing transition risks.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.