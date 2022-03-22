The Washington D.C. Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will allow public tours for the first time in 48 years as it reopens from an extensive four-year renovation.

A page on the temple’s website says the 160,000-square-foot structure in Kensington — a familiar site to commuters since it opened in 1974 — is offering a public open house to those who sign up between April 28 and June 11.

The temple, which has been closed for renovations since March 2018, is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 30.

A fact sheet states that the LDS temple, the third-largest in the world, includes 173,000 square feet of Alabama white marble and sits on a 57.4-acre plot.

The fact sheet notes that more than 750,000 people, including first lady Betty Ford, toured the temple during the first open house between September and October 1974.

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.