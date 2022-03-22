The American Kennel Club recently released its annual ranking of the most popular breeds — and for would-be dognappers, it’s a hit list for purloined puppy profits.

The French bulldog, the Pembroke Welsh corgi, the Bichon Frise and the Norwegian lundehund epitomize the size, popularity and rarity that dog thieves prize most highly amid a pandemic-influenced demand for canine affection, dog experts say.

“Small-breed, purebred dogs are most prone to dognapping because they are easier and more lucrative to resell,” said Dr. Zac Pilossoph, a consulting veterinarian at the nonprofit Healthy Paws Foundation. “In addition to breed predilection, thieves may also target dogs that are friendly and tame because they’re easier to snatch and people are more likely to repurchase a friendly dog.”

No law enforcement agency or advocacy group tracks U.S. dog thefts. But the American Kennel Club, Adopt-a-Pet.com and other pet advocates have noted a trend in thieves targeting rare-but-popular purebred dogs.

PetKeen, an online pet guide run by veterinarians, reports that French bulldogs — popular among celebrities like Lady Gaga — are the breed most likely to be stolen in the U.S. They can fetch up to $10,000 apiece. (Five people in Los Angeles face charges in last year’s theft of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs, during which her dogwalker was shot.)

The next most-stolen breeds, in descending order: English bulldogs, Yorkshire terriers, Chihuahuas, German shepherds, Maltese, Shih Tzus, Labrador retrievers, poodles and Siberian huskies.

Marking a dog with identifying information and details remains the best way to prevent theft and reunite stolen pooches with their owners, according to advocates.

And experts agree that microchipping a dog — a painless process of inserting a rice grain-sized smart chip under the skin to transmit the owner’s name, telephone number and address — has become the best way to prevent a snatch-and-grab.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, more than half of microchipped dogs make it home, compared to 22% of dogs without microchips.

Dr. Pilossoph, who has worked at emergency animal hospitals in different parts of the country, says he routinely checks lost and unidentified pets for microchips.

“Sadly, I have noticed most do not have microchips at all, or a microchip is present, but the information is not registered and kept up to date,” the veterinarian said.

Before the pandemic, the Animal Legal Defense Fund reported that thieves stole an average of 2 million pets annually in the United States.

When demand for dogs skyrocketed at the start of coronavirus lockdowns two years ago, fake pet websites also multiplied, according to the Better Business Bureau. The agency says almost 4,000 Americans and Canadians paid online scammers in 2020 for dogs that never arrived, nearly five times the number in 2017.

In an emergency alert this month, the nonprofit Adopt-a-Pet warned owners to take added precautions, including keeping photos of their pets off social media, not allowing cellphones to distract them while walking dogs and not leaving dogs tied up outside.

“As reports of violent pet theft rise around the nation, it’s important for pet owners to be vigilant,” Abbie Moore, the web service’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

The alert also advises owners to pair up with other dogwalkers in their neighborhoods for safety, consider taking an online self-defense class and keep microchips registered and up to date.

“Americans are desperate for animal companionship during COVID lockdowns, and at the same time, supply has fallen in many parts of the country,” the Adopt-a-Pet alert states. “Thieves are taking brazen action to steal dogs, not just from backyards but also from people who are out walking their dogs. And those dogs are then being sold, sometimes on street corners, but sometimes on classified sites.”

Meanwhile, the American Kennel Club, which registers purebred pedigrees in the U.S., reported Feb. 26 that many thieves engage in “dog flipping” by claiming to be the owner of a lost pet they saw in a neighborhood flyer, then reselling the animal.

Only a handful of states — including California, Virginia, New York and Oklahoma — have stiffened penalties for dog theft to include prison time and thousands of dollars in fines.

That makes dog theft a low-risk gamble for many thieves who notice a friendly, small dog unattended in a window or yard.

“These types of dogs are easy to grab and run with,” said Tom Sharp, president and CEO of AKC Reunite.

Karin TarQwyn, a private investigator in Nebraska who specializes in missing pets, told Time magazine in a March 12 article that telephone calls to her small agency about missing French bulldogs have increased between 60% and 70% over the last 18 months, to about three to five requests each week.

Such reports make it essential for pet boarders and groomers to check for documentation and paperwork on purebreds, according to some advocates.

“I believe these dogs are being targeted for financial gain through dog trafficking,” said Katie Hanke, owner of Grateful Grooming in Athens, Georgia. “Purebreds of any breed generally have a pretty large price tag placed on them.”

None