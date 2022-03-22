Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas broke the law when he wrote new rules limiting which illegal immigrants can be arrested or deported, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, slapping an injunction on ICE that will limit its ability to pick and choose whom to target.

Judge Michael J. Newman’s decision is a serious blow to the Biden administration, which from its first days in office has tried narrow the pool of illegal immigrants in danger of deportation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Judge Newman said that Congress was clear in setting out classes of illegal immigrant that it thought should be mandatory targets, and Mr. Mayorkas can’t unilaterally change those.

“DHS contends that seemingly mandatory statutes must be read flexibly to permit efficient law enforcement. At bottom, that is what this dispute is about: can the Executive displace clear congressional command in the name of resource allocation and enforcement goals? Here, the answer is no,” wrote the judge, a Trump appointee to a federal court in Ohio.

The Washington Times has reached out to Homeland Security for comment.

Mr. Mayorkas had cast his rules as “priorities” he ordered ICE to follow. He said the money Congress allocated to him for immigration enforcement was limited, and he wanted to spend it on the highest-value targets.

To that end, he said merely being in the country illegally is no longer a reason to be deported. There must be an aggravating circumstance, such as a serious crime or a recent illegal border crossing, to deserve arrest or deportation.

Even then, he said, ICE officers needed to search for mitigating factors, such as family who depended on an illegal immigrant’s income, in deciding targets.

The problem, said Judge Newman, is that the law lays out specific cases where enforcement must occur, and Mr. Mayorkas’s rules didn’t align with the law.

Arizona, Ohio and Montana had sued to stop Mr. Mayorkas’s rules. A separate challenge is also pending in Texas.

Stephen Miller, an architect of the Trump administration’s immigration policy and president of America First Legal, which worked with the states on the lawsuit, called the ruling a “colossal win.”

He pointed to reporting in The Times that showed ICE arrests and deportations of convicted have plummeted, and releases of serious criminals have risen, under the Biden administration.

“Today’s decision reaffirms that Joe Biden does not have the authority to abolish ICE by memorandum, to mass-release criminal illegal aliens near our homes and loved ones, or to suspend our immigration laws, our borders, our sovereignty, and our nationhood,” Mr. Miller said in a statement.

