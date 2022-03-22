The first U.S. Capitol rioter to be convicted by a jury is asking a federal judge to give him a new trial.

A federal jury in Washington, D.C., earlier this month convicted Guy Reffitt of five felonies in his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. He is to be sentenced June 8.

His attorney, Bill Welch, says Reffitt is not guilty of any crimes, except trespassing.

“As soon as Mr. Reffitt was pepper-sprayed, that was the end of it, and he sat down on the banister railing,” Mr. Welch wrote in a Monday court filing, according to CNN.

Mr. Welch’s court filings will test the waters on whether Reffitt’s team will pursue appeals.

Reffitt was convicted of obstructing Congress’ certification of the 2020 presidential election, having an illegal firearm during the 2021 Capitol riot and threatening his teenage children against speaking out about his actions in the riot.

He could face up to 20 years in prison for the most serious charge — threatening his children.

