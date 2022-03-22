Indiana cheerleader Cassidy Cerny made more headlines than her school’s players when she dislodged a basketball that was stuck behind the backboard during the team’s NCAA Tournament first round game against St. Mary’s.

Video of Cerny being hoisted by a fellow cheerleader and casually retrieving the stuck ball quickly went viral online — and she’s taking advantage of it, signing a name, image and likeness deal with sports apparel company Breaking T.

Indiana fans didn’t have much else to cheer about — the Hoosiers were blown out 82-53.

