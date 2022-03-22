NEWS AND OPINION:

Former President Donald Trump continues hosting large-scale public rallies and making regular appearances in the news and social media. Mr. Trump also continues to hint that he is considering a second run for the White House in 2024.

This habit irks his critics. It may be having a positive effect on his potential support from voters, however.

An Emerson College voter poll released Tuesday reveals that President Biden currently has a 43% approval rating — and some potential challenges ahead with a critical voting bloc.

“Biden struggles among independent voters: just 28% approve of the job he is doing while 64% disapprove,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of the Emerson poll, in a statement.

The poll analysis revealed promising favorability among all voters for his predecessor as president, though.

“Former President Trump has a nearly 12-point favorability advantage over Biden: 59% of voters say they are somewhat or very favorable of Trump, compared with 47% who are somewhat or very favorable of Biden. In a hypothetical 2024 election against former President Trump, Biden trails 45% to 42%,” the analysis said.

Meanwhile, support for the two potential rivals varies, Mr. Kimball said.

“Notable demographic differences include region and education. Trump leads Biden among both suburban voters, 47% to 38%, and rural voters, 59% to 35%, while Biden holds 54% to 30% support among urban and city voters. Regarding education, Trump leads among those without a college degree, 51% to 33%, while Biden leads among those with a college degree or more 52% to 37%,” Mr. Kimball noted.

The Emerson College poll of 1,023 registered U.S. voters was conducted March 18-20.

AN EISENHOWER ENCOUNTER

A man with a well-known name will offer some keen insight on a unique and patriotic voyage organized by National Trust Tours, based in the nation’s capital.

“This exclusive, Five-Star, small ship itinerary includes an excursion to the solemn shores of Normandy to honor and remember the historic D-Day invasion. Accompanying us to the Normandy beaches is special guest speaker David Eisenhower, grandson of General and President Dwight D. Eisenhower — Supreme Allied Commander of the Allied Forces during World War II,” the group advises.

The trip also includes visits to coastal Portugal, Spain, France and Britain from June 8-17 and reaches a “memorable conclusion” by cruising up the storied River Thames to London’s Tower Bridge.

Find the details of this getaway — and many more — at NationalTrustTours.com.

PUSHING BACK AT THE PULITZERS

The Media Research Center has a clear response to what the organization deems “the declining credibility of the Pulitzer Prizes.”

On Wednesday, the conservative press watchdog will reveal a new awards entity: the “MRC Bulldog Prize” for outstanding journalism produced by those who work outside the liberal media domain.

Awards for commentary, social media, talk radio, blogging, podcasts and investigative journalism will be announced in April — timed to be revealed just as the Pulitzer Prizes are being revealed.

This is a developing story; more details to come.

SUPREME COURT PARTICULARS

Americans have mixed feelings about the U.S. Supreme Court — which is very much in the news as confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson continue.

Will she be confirmed?

Almost half of the respondents — 46% — are not sure, according to a YouGov poll released Monday. That finding includes 42% of Republicans, 55% of independents and 36% of Democrats.

Another 42%, however, say Judge Jackson will be confirmed as a justice; 40% of Republicans, 33% of independents and 56% of Democrats agree.

Lastly, 12% of the respondents say she will not be confirmed; 18% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

The respondents had mixed feelings about the job of a justice.

The poll also found that the majority of U.S. adults — 52% — say that there should be an 18-year term limit for justices in the U.S. Supreme Court. That agreement includes 53% of Republicans, 45% of independents and 62% of Democrats.

Another 20% overall disagreed, preferring that the Supreme Court should be a lifetime appointment; 26% of Republicans, 21% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree.

The rest were not sure about the issue — including 21% of Republicans, 34% of independents and 23% of Democrats.

And one more aspect: 46% overall say the number of Supreme Court justices should not be increased — a sentiment shared by 70% of Republicans, 46% of independents and 28% of Democrats.

The YouGov survey of 1,000 U.S. adults was conducted March 17-20.

FOXIFIED

During the week of March 14-20, Fox News was the top network in the entire cable realm with 2.6 million viewers, besting such non-news rivals as TBS Network, TruTV, HGTV and Turner Network Television.

Cable news rivals MSNBC had an audience of 1.1 million while CNN had 1 million. This marks the 31st straight week that Fox News drew a larger audience than MSNBC and CNN combined.

The stand-out programming included “Tucker Carlson Tonight” with 3.5 million viewers and “The Five” with 3.4 million. Fox also won the Sunday media talk-show derby — “MediaBuzz” nabbed 1.7 million viewers compared to CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” which won 989,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Fox News has expanded the availability of Fox Nation — its subscription streaming service. Fox Nation can be seen on DirectTV as well. Additionally, Fox Weather, the free ad-supported streaming television weather service, is scheduled to debut on DirectTV on March 29.

POLL DU JOUR

• 80% of U.S. voters are “somewhat or very concerned” about the possibility of nuclear conflict with Russia.

• 33% say such a conflict in the future is “inevitable.”

• 25% say a nuclear conflict “will never happen.”

• 42% are “unsure” whether it will happen in the future.

SOURCE: An Emerson College poll of 1,023 registered U.S. voters conducted March 18-20.

• Helpful information to jharper@washingtontimes.com.

• Jennifer Harper can be reached at jharper@washingtontimes.com.