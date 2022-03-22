Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm needs to answer lawmakers’ questions about high prices at the pump, said the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Washington Republican, sent an invitation to Ms. Granholm on Tuesday asking her to appear at an April 6 hearing planned by the committee’s Democratic majority to examine whether large oil corporations are engaging in price gouging.

“Clearly, this hearing is an attempt to deflect blame for the impact the Biden-Harris administration’s rush-to-green policies are having on domestic energy production,” Mrs. Rodgers wrote. “As the Secretary of Energy, you are well-positioned to explain to the Committee and the American people what the Biden-Harris administration will do to reverse its anti-American energy agenda to help address rising gas prices.”

The Department of Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mrs. Rodgers’ request aligns with Republicans’ demands for the administration to ramp up domestic energy production to blunt higher costs for consumers.

The price of gasoline had been on the rise before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, when the onset of war boosted prices higher.

House Energy Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, New Jersey Democrat, invited six major energy companies to testify on April 6 about the spike in gasoline prices. He has accused the energy industry of “taking advantage of the crisis for its own benefit.”

President Biden also has alleged wrongdoing by the industry, including price gouging, because of recent record profits and prices at the pump falling far slower than oil costs. The lagging gasoline prices are a regular occurrence in the oil industry.

The energy industry has denied that they wield such far-reaching power over a global market and that there are many factors outside their control. The national average for a gallon of regular gas was $4.24 as of Tuesday, down 9 cents from the all-time average high of $4.33 on March 11, according to AAA.

“By keeping domestic oil production low and funneling revenue back to investors and executives, the oil industry is keeping energy prices — and profits — artificially high,” Mr. Pallone wrote in his invitation. “And this is all happening at the same time the industry is taking advantage of generous production tax incentives provided by American taxpayers.”

It is not yet clear how many or which companies will comply with the committee’s request. The executives of BP, Chevron, Devon Energy Corporation, ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources and Royal Dutch Shell were requested to appear.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.