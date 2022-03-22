Officials in Miami Beach declared a state of emergency and a curfew after two separate shootings during spring break left five people injured.

The midnight curfew will begin Thursday and continue through the weekend. The City Commission will have an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss the measures.

City Commissioner Alina Hudak says she will recommend extending the curfew through next weekend.

This is the second straight year officials have declared a state of emergency during spring break.

“We can’t endure this anymore. We just simply can’t,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said. “This isn’t your father or your mother’s spring break. This is something wholly different.”

Mr. Gelber said police seized 100 guns over the last four weeks, and several police officers have been injured.

This weekend, we’ve had 4 @MiamiBeachPD officers injured. This video is a snippet of the crowds and dangers we face. Officers are EXHAUSTED. The party needs to end. City officials must take immediate and firm action to ensure the safety of officers and residents. #SpringBreak pic.twitter.com/ZpL0rk2Ch9 — Miami Beach FOP (@MiamiBeachFOP) March 20, 2022

“Our city is well past its end point. What we are watching and what we are feeling and what we are observing is simply unacceptable at every level,” Mr. Gelber said.

