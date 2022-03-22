EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — A bicyclist was killed Monday when a van hit his bicycle along a western Maryland road, state police said.

Troopers were called to Taneytown Pike in Emmitsburg around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a crash, Maryland State Police said in a news release. A Dodge van and a bicyclist were traveling westbound when the van hit the rear of the bicycle, but it is not clear why, police said. The driver of the van remained on the scene.

The bicyclist, identified as Shawn Blumenfeld, 51, of Emmitsburg, died on the scene, police said. The driver of the van did not report any injuries at the scene.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.