Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin on Monday suggested a possible run for the House seat vacated by longtime Rep. Don Young, who died Friday at age 88.

Mrs. Palin, the Republican vice-presidential nominee in 2008, said running to fill the seat would be “an honor” during an interview with Eric Bolling on Newsmax.

“My goodness, think of those huge shoes that are to be filled when we consider Don Young‘s longevity and his passion, his love, his fighting spirit for our wonderful state of Alaska and for the nation as a whole,” she said. “If I were asked to serve in the House and take his place, I would be humbled and honored and I would. Yeah, in a heartbeat, I would.”

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is expected to call a special primary to fill the state’s lone congressional seat. The top four vote-getters will advance to a special general election in which ranked-choice voting will be used, according to The Associated Press.

So far, Republican Nick Begich and Democrat Christopher Constant have announced plans to run in elections to complete Mr. Young‘s term and later win a full term.

Mrs. Palin suggested her family would be on board with a run and said she has “nothing to lose,” saying the media turned against her.

She is seeking a new defamation trial against The New York Times, saying jurors might have seen alerts on their phones about the judge’s plans to toss the suit even before they sided with the newspaper in deliberations.

“When the media has already clobbered you, as bad as you can get clobbered, and the haters — you’re not going to change their mind,’ Mrs. Palin said. “But you have faith that there are enough Americans who understand where you’re coming from, your love for the country.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Mr. Young, a Republican who had served since the early 1970s and was considered the dean of the House, will lie in state in National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol on March 29.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.