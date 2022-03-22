The U.S. and its European allies will impose more sanctions on Russia at this week’s NATO summit, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

“[President Biden] will join our partners in imposing further sanctions on Russia and tightening existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and ensure robust enforcement,” Mr. Sullivan said at the daily White House press briefing.

Mr. Sullivan said the sanctions will be announced in conjunction with allies on Thursday. He said the penalties will include provisions that will impact any country that works to help Russia get around the existing sanctions.

