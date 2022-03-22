White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, issued moments before she was set to speak to reporters at the White House daily briefing, Ms. Psaki said that she will no longer be traveling with President Biden to the NATO summit in Europe.

Ms. Psaki said she had two socially-distanced meetings with Mr. Biden, adding that the president tested negative via a PCR test.

The statement said Ms. Psaki will work from home and return to work after a five-day isolation period.

Deputy press secretary Chris Meagher said that reporters who attended Monday’s press briefing are not considered close contacts and the White House is currently conducting contact tracing.

It is the second time Ms. Psaki has tested positive for COVID. She previously tested positive last October, ahead of Mr. Biden’s trip to Italy for the G-20 summit.

Mr. Biden is scheduled to depart for Europe on Wednesday, where he will attend a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine. He will also visit Poland and meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

