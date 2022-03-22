Divers from the popular YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose believe they’ve cracked a missing-person case that had long gone cold.

Group members said in a video posted Sunday that they discovered the body of James Amabile, who was last seen in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, in Dec. 2003. Amabile was 38 at the time of his disappearance.

“We are confident that we have discovered not only Mr. Amabile’s vehicle, but his human remains, as well,” diver Doug Bishop said in the video.

The group, after retracing Mr. Amabile’s route, focused search efforts on the waters near Darby Creek marina. They quickly tracked a car about 24 feet below the surface using sonar technology that wasn’t available in 2003. They sent a team of divers into the water, who found remains still in the vehicle’s front seat.

Amabile’s family said he had diabetes, and they believe low blood sugar made him disoriented, causing him to drive into the river.

The group worked with Ridley Township Police and successfully recovered the remains.

The medical examiner has not identified the remains. The Ridley Township Police did not respond to a request for comment.

