President Biden on Wednesday raised alarms about the possibility that Russia will escalate its war on Ukraine with chemical weapons.

“I think it’s a real threat,” Mr. Biden said of Russia using chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.

Mr. Biden‘s remarks to reporters came as he departed the White House for a four-day trip to Europe. His schedule includes a summit with NATO allies and a meeting with Poland’s president in Warsaw.

It is the second time this week that Mr. Biden has suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine as the Russian military struggles in the face of Ukrainian resistance.

“His back is against the wall,” Mr. Biden said at an event Monday. “That’s a clear sign he‘s considering using both of those.”

“He‘s already used chemical weapons in the past, and we should be careful of what’s about to come,” Mr. Biden said of Mr. Putin.

