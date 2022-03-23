A federal judge has blocked a D.C. law that allowed children to be vaccinated without the consent of parents seeking religious exemptions to COVID-19 mandates.

Judge Trevor N. McFadden’s ruling on Friday blocked Mayor Bowser, the D.C. Health Department and the D.C. Public Schools from enforcing the Minor Consent for Vaccinations Act of 2020, increasing the age of consent for receiving a vaccine from 11 years old to 18 years old.

“Federal law preempts the District’s law because the laws place contradictory duties on healthcare providers,” Judge McFadden wrote in the order.

The Children’s Health Defense, an anti-vaccine advocacy group chaired by attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr., filed the case on behalf of the parents.

Miss Bowser’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

