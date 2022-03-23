The Judicial Crisis Network, the conservative advocacy group, is launching a $1.5 million ad buy in defense of Justice Clarence Thomas, the second Black justice to sit on the high court, after Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson claimed to not understand him.

The ad, titled “Misunderstood” showcases a documentary about Justice Thomas’ life.

The film, “Created Equal,” features the high court’s most senior justice telling the story about his life and experiences.

The ad encourages Americans — and Judge Jackson — to watch the documentary.

“For more than thirty years the Left has targeted Justice Thomas because he thinks for himself. Now that he is the Court’s leading intellectual voice, he is in the Left’s crosshairs more than ever as they wage a war to intimidate and undermine him,” said Carrie Severino, president of Judicial Crisis Network and former clerk to Justice Thomas. “Everyone should watch Created Equal so that they can see who the real Justice Thomas is, rather than just the Left’s nasty caricature.”

The digital ad was launched Wednesday. It will also air on television in every state and Washington, D.C.

If confirmed to the Supreme Court, Judge Jackson would be the first Black female justice.

