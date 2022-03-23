Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 84.

President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration.

At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government. She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Czechoslovakia. She was a native of Prague.

“She was surrounded by family and friends,” her family announced on Twitter. “We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.” It said the cause was cancer.

Albright remained outspoken through the years. After leaving office, she criticized President George W. Bush for using “the shock of force” rather than alliances to foster diplomacy and said Bush had driven away moderate Arab leaders and created potential for a dangerous rift with European allies.

Very sad to hear of the passing of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.



She led an incredible, inspiring life and was one of the strongest voices on the world stage. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 23, 2022

We lost a legend in Madeleine Albright – she was an incredibly accomplished diplomat, a trailblazer for women everywhere, and a tireless advocate for human rights. Her contributions to global diplomacy will outlive her. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) March 23, 2022

I had the opportunity to see Secretary Madeleine Albright in action on multiple occasions. She was not only a trailblazer and breaker of glass ceilings, she was a brilliant, passionate, dedicated public servant, who cared deeply for our values and our safety. pic.twitter.com/MO8kDR3Bok — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) March 23, 2022

Madeleine Albright, the 1st woman to hold the position of U.S. Secretary of State, has died.



I’ve had the honor of spending time with her over the years. She possessed a brilliant mind & a trailblazing spirit.



My deepest sympathies go out to her loved ones. #RememberHerName pic.twitter.com/PrlZqjULZQ — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 23, 2022