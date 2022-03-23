The Maryland State Department of Education reported this week that the state’s high school graduation rate increased slightly last year while the dropout rate decreased.

The department said Tuesday that 58,192 students earned a four-year high school diploma in 2021, a graduation rate of 87.2% that was up from 86.8% in 2020.

Last year’s high school dropout rate was 7.4%, down from 8.3% in 2020.

But while the graduation rate increased for Hispanic students and English learners, it decreased for Blacks, students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students. And the state said fewer Maryland graduates are enrolling in college.

