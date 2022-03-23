PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Rep. Michael McCaul says Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee will keep an eye on developments related to the international business deals made by President Biden‘s son, Hunter Biden.

Information about the foreign deals was first exposed on the younger Biden‘s laptop in October 2020, when The New York Post got hold of its hard drive, which contained email exchanges, text messages, photos, and financial documents.

“The press seemed to discount the whole laptop tissue,” Mr. McCaul of Texas, top Republican on the committee, told The Washington Times. “But now, it seems that that [has been] kind of validated, and I think you will see, we have basically the power of the purse in oversight. You’re going to see a very aggressive oversight by Republicans if we get the majority … That’s definitely something that we will be looking at.”

House Republicans began gathering on Wednesday at the annual House GOP retreat in Florida to finalize their political agenda ahead of the November mid-terms, in which they currently expect to gain enough seats to recapture the majority.

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee and in the Senate have previously said they are interested in launching an investigation into Hunter Biden‘s past and current foreign business dealings. If they gain the majority, their plans include identifying the anonymous buyers of Hunter Biden‘s artwork.

The younger Biden has been under investigation by the IRS for not paying his taxes since his father was vice president. But the probe expanded in 2018 to delve into how his foreign business interests tied in with his father’s time in office.

Hunter Biden reportedly has paid off a tax liability of more than $1 million a year following his announcement that he was under federal investigation for defrauding the IRS. The payment may help him avoid prosecution.

Prosecutors were able to reportedly conceal the Hunter Biden investigation from the public while his father ran for the presidency.

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.