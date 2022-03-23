Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly plans to attend the G-20 summit in Indonesia in October despite becoming an economic pariah in the West for his unprovoked assault on Ukraine, a key official said Wednesday.

Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia, Lyudmila Vorobieva, made the comments as Poland and other countries attempt to expel Russia from the forum by the Group of 20 industrial nations.

“Not only the G-20, many organizations in the West are now trying to expel Russia,” she said, according to The Washington Post. “Expelling Russia from the economic forum will not help economic problems to be solved.”

Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo told Nikkei Asia news that he supports a cease-fire but did not back economic sanctions as a useful tool.

But White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said it “cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions” and would consult allies on how to treat Russia.

Russia was booted from the Group of Eight forum of top economies after Mr. Putin annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

President Biden will head to Belgium on Wednesday for a critical NATO summit on the response to Mr. Putin’s all-out war in Ukraine.

