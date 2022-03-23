GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill said Wednesday that suspending taxes at the gas pump is the wrong way to help consumers, whether the proposals come from Democrats at the federal level or Republicans on the state level.

Republican governors in Maryland and Georgia have both approved gas tax holidays to blunt soaring prices, a move that has prompted criticism from some within their own party.

“I think it’s a gimmick,” Sen. Mike Crapo, Idaho Republican, told reporters Wednesday. “It’s not a solution, and the main thing is it’s not a solution to what caused that [high gasoline] price … But it’s their job. They can do what they want in their own states.”

Sen. John Barrasso, Wyoming Republican, spoke to reporters alongside Mr. Crapo about the sharp rises in domestic energy costs. He described the idea of gas tax holidays as “just a Band-Aid on a bullet hole.”

The decision by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to sign off on emergency legislation last week that cleared both state assemblies — Georgia’s is GOP-controlled — underscored the constituent pressure that elected officials in both parties and various levels of government face in providing economic relief for soaring gasoline prices.

Maryland drivers will enjoy a 36-cents-per-gallon break through April 16 and Georgia will have a 29-cents-per-gallon break through May. The national average for a gallon of regular gas was at $4.24 Wednesday, down just 9 cents from its all-time high of $4.33 on March 11 and up $1.36 in the past year, according to AAA.

Proposals from Democrats in Congress for a suspension of the federal 18.4-cents-per-gallon tax have been met with similar pushback from their Republican colleagues, who have cited industry experts and economists who say it would have little impact and could even cause further inflation in prices.

“But what American wouldn’t say that they want to have an elimination of a part of their taxes?” Mr. Crapo asked.

At least 16 other state legislatures are discussing or considering a fuel tax holiday or related gas tax relief, according to the National Conference of States Legislatures (NCSL). Governors in at least six states have also made comments suggesting they are open to such an idea.

One of those states is Florida.

The Sunshine State’s GOP-controlled legislature last month approved a one-month gas tax holiday as part of its budget that would save drivers 26.5 cents per gallon and occur in October, the month before Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis will face re-election. It still needs Mr. DeSantis’ sign-off, who has called for a five-month-long holiday.

