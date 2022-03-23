A tiger attacked an airboat tour employee at a wildlife park in the Everglades Tuesday afternoon, injuring his arms, Florida police said.

The attack took place at 4:30 p.m. at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours in Ochopee, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The park includes an animal sanctuary with lions, tigers, otters, turtles, crocodiles and more than 100 alligators.

The caretaker was feeding the tiger when a man — who also works at Wooten‘s but was not authorized to be with the tiger — entered the enclosure, police said.

The tiger attacked the man, causing injuries to both arms, Wooten‘s said in a statement. The 50-year-old man, whose name was not released by Wooten‘s or police, was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers. Officials did not provide an update on his condition.

Police said the animal’s caretaker was able to contain the tiger, who was not injured, and Wooten‘s said the tiger remained in her enclosure.

Wooten’s said the park is licensed to care for tigers by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

