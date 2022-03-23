Match Group, a company that owns Tinder and OK Cupid, launched a new dating app Monday aimed at helping single parents find love.

The app, called Stir, is designed to create connections between the 20 million single parents in the U.S., said the company, which owns more than a dozen other dating apps, including Hinge.

Single parents are “often underserved on mainstream dating apps,” Match Group said in a statement.

“Having kids shouldn’t be a dealbreaker when dating,” Dinh Thi Bui, vice president of New Verticals at Match Group, said in a release. “We’re dedicated to giving single parents a dating experience where they are celebrated and feel like they can be themselves. With that, our hope is that they can truly focus on having a personal life beyond navigating parenthood.”

Stir attempts to remove some of the challenges of dating as a single parent. According to the company, 27% of single parents say coordinating schedules prevents them from going on dates.

The app includes a scheduling feature called Stir Time. Users put their schedule on their profile to easily coordinate dates with potential matches.

“Going on a date at 9 a.m. for coffee after school drop-off is perhaps more appealing to a single parent than a fancy evening dinner,” he said.

